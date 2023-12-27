Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

The incredible Sandra Bernhard returned to Joe's Pub this week with a new show titled EASY LISTENING. The actress, singer, comedic storyteller, and social commentator is a regular in The Pub and fans can always count on a rowsing good time (and thought-provoking, as well). When her run of shows opened last night, Broadway World Cabaret's resident photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to make some of his best photos to date.

Sandra Bernhard EASY LISTENING will play Joe's Pub through December 31st with one show tonight (December 27th) at 8 pm; the rest of the run will feature two shows nightly at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. For information and reservations visit the Joe's Pub website HERE. Please note that New Year's Eve shows are at 8:30 pm and 11 pm.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

