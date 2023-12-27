Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Iconic entertainer will play through 2023.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Review: A ROBERT BANNON CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at Chelsea Table + Stage is Merry and Bright! Photo 1 Robert Bannon Christmas Special, Special
Review: Brandon Victor Dixon Brings THE SOUL OF BROADWAY To 54 Below Photo 2 Brandon Victor Dixon Dazzles At 54 Below
Photos: Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch Continue I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Through D Photo 3 Ebersole And Stritch Continue Run Of Shows
Roundup: The 2023 Christmas Playlist Photo 4 A Cabaret And Concert Christmas Playlist

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub The incredible Sandra Bernhard returned to Joe's Pub this week with a new show titled EASY LISTENING.  The actress, singer, comedic storyteller, and social commentator is a regular in The Pub and fans can always count on a rowsing good time (and thought-provoking, as well).  When her run of shows opened last night, Broadway World Cabaret's resident photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to make some of his best photos to date.

Sandra Bernhard EASY LISTENING will play Joe's Pub through December 31st with one show tonight (December 27th) at 8 pm; the rest of the run will feature two shows nightly at 7 pm and 9:30 pm.  For information and reservations visit the Joe's Pub website HERE.  Please note that New Year's Eve shows are at 8:30 pm and 11 pm.

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Hotsy Totsy Burlesque To Pay Tribute To Steven Spielberg In January 2024 Photo
Hotsy Totsy Burlesque To Pay Tribute To Steven Spielberg In January 2024

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Spielberg at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, NYC) on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

2
SONGS OF TRAUMA AND HEALING Fundraiser to be Presented at Dont Tell Mama in January Photo
SONGS OF TRAUMA AND HEALING Fundraiser to be Presented at Don't Tell Mama in January

Join Don't Tell Mama for 'Songs of Trauma and Healing' fundraiser on Jan 15th. Support the production of 'Aftershocks' and enjoy performances from various shows.

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Cabaret Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Cabaret Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
The Callaways Open YULETIDE REVELRY! Photo
The Callaways Open YULETIDE REVELRY!

Broadway World Cabaret's resident photographer captures with camera a Christmas treat: The Callaway sisters in action.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Cabaret Photographers: Thomas SalusCabaret Photographers: Thomas Salus
Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 BelowPhotos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below
Cabaret Photographers: Matt BakerCabaret Photographers: Matt Baker
Cabaret Photographers: THE LINEUP DocumentariansCabaret Photographers: THE LINEUP Documentarians

Videos

The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
HARMONY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
WICKED

Recommended For You