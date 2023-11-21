Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Presents An Elegant A LITTLE TIME WITH CY COLEMAN At Dizzy's Club

The wonderful series (and Broadway World Cabaret favorite) SONGBOOK SUNDAYS continued its second year of shows with two performances on Sunday, November 19th, of A LITTLE TIME WITH Cy Coleman. This latest iteration of Deborah Grace Winer's Great American Songbook-centric series featured television acting icon and jazz-singing star Linda Purl, Broadway World Award winner Nicolas King, and up-and-coming artist Mar Vilaseca. WIth an exceptional band of some of the best musicians in the business, the three vocalists and Mistress of Ceremonies Winer filled the night air of Dizzy's Club with the kind of high-quality musical entertainment for which the Songbook Sundays name has become synonymous.

Broadway World Cabaret's Conor Weiss attended the five pm performance with his camera and snapped some elegant shots of the action. Look at the Dizzy's Club website to see the full calendar HERE and get detailed information on the January 21st SONGBOOK SUNDAYS, which will be dedicated to the music of Frank Loesser HERE.

SONGBOOK SUNDAYS: A LITTLE TIME WITH Cy Coleman

Deborah Grace Winer, curator/host

Jon Weber, piano/music director

Linda Purl, vocals

Nicolas King, vocals

Mar Vilaseca, vocals

Jay Leonhart, bass and vocals

Birsa Chatterjee, tenor saxophone

TJ Reddick, drums

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.