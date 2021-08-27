Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Peter Cincotti, Victoria Shaw, Ruby Locknar, and More Perform at Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Check out photos from the iconic show!

Aug. 27, 2021  

Jim Caruso's Cast Party returned this past Monday night! There were dazzling musical performances by Peter Cincotti, Victoria Shaw, Ruby Locknar, Azusa Sheshe Dance, Matt Baker, Ava Locknar, Artemesia LeFay, Nicole Zuraitis, Hailey Brinnel & Joe Plowman, Callie Holley, Quentin Harris & Bryce Edwards and Lowell Oakley, among many others.

As always, host Caruso and the cast were ably accompanied by the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra, made up of Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

The long-running open mic/variety show takes place every Monday at 8pm at Birdland, located at 315 West 44 Street in the heart of the Theater District. If you're interested in joining the show, please bring sheet music (in correct key) for an upbeat song!

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Steve Doyle
Steve Doyle

Daniel Glass
Daniel Glass

Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso

Billy Stritch
Billy Stritch

Hailey Brinnel
Hailey Brinnel

Lowell Oakley
Lowell Oakley

Nicole Zuraitis
Nicole Zuraitis

Quentin Harris, Bryce Edwards, Jim Caruso
Quentin Harris, Bryce Edwards, Jim Caruso

Bryce Edwards, Quentin Harris
Bryce Edwards, Quentin Harris

Bryce Edwards, Quentin Edwards, Jim Caruso
Bryce Edwards, Quentin Edwards, Jim Caruso

Victoria Shaw
Victoria Shaw

Peter Cincotti
Peter Cincotti

Artemesia LeFay
Artemesia LeFay

Matt Baker
Matt Baker

Victoria Shaw, Ava Locknar
Victoria Shaw, Ava Locknar

Callie Holley
Callie Holley

Ruby Locknar
Ruby Locknar

Azusa Sheshe Dance
Azusa Sheshe Dance

Nicole Zuraitis, Matt Baker
Nicole Zuraitis, Matt Baker

Ava Locknar, Victoria Shaw, Peter Cincotti, Ruby Locknar
Ava Locknar, Victoria Shaw, Peter Cincotti, Ruby Locknar

Ruby Locknar, Jim Caruso, Ava Locknar, Victoria Shaw
Ruby Locknar, Jim Caruso, Ava Locknar, Victoria Shaw


