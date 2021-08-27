Photos: Peter Cincotti, Victoria Shaw, Ruby Locknar, and More Perform at Jim Caruso's Cast Party
Check out photos from the iconic show!
Jim Caruso's Cast Party returned this past Monday night! There were dazzling musical performances by Peter Cincotti, Victoria Shaw, Ruby Locknar, Azusa Sheshe Dance, Matt Baker, Ava Locknar, Artemesia LeFay, Nicole Zuraitis, Hailey Brinnel & Joe Plowman, Callie Holley, Quentin Harris & Bryce Edwards and Lowell Oakley, among many others.
As always, host Caruso and the cast were ably accompanied by the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra, made up of Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.
The long-running open mic/variety show takes place every Monday at 8pm at Birdland, located at 315 West 44 Street in the heart of the Theater District. If you're interested in joining the show, please bring sheet music (in correct key) for an upbeat song!
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Hailey Brinnel
Lowell Oakley
Nicole Zuraitis
Quentin Harris, Bryce Edwards, Jim Caruso
Bryce Edwards, Quentin Harris
Bryce Edwards, Quentin Edwards, Jim Caruso
Artemesia LeFay
Callie Holley
Ruby Locknar
Azusa Sheshe Dance
Nicole Zuraitis, Matt Baker
Ava Locknar, Victoria Shaw, Peter Cincotti, Ruby Locknar
Ruby Locknar, Jim Caruso, Ava Locknar, Victoria Shaw