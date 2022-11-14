Photos: November 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER by Gene Reed
The Lineup prepares to wrap for the season, with one more show to go.
November 8th saw another fine installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER with popular artists from the cabaret and concert community, ranging from Jazz Singer Susan Mack to Kabarettist Jack Bartholet. As is her habit, Susie Mosher curated an impressive night of entertainment for the audience made up of many regulars who will miss her when she is away, working for the holidays. This would be the second to last performance of THE LINEUP, with one more being produced on November 13th, with an all-star cast.
Photographer Gene Reed was in town from the West Coast and Susie grabbed her personal shutterbug for the night to catch the action with his lens.
Susan Mack
Miss Maybell
Lianne Marie Dobbs and Ron Abel
Chloe Berek
Jack Bartholet
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.
This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:
