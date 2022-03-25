Photos: NO ONE IS ALONE: MELISSA ERRICO REMEMBERS STEPHEN SONDHEIM at The Green Room 42 by Helane Blumfield

Cabaret and concert superstar Melissa Errico got a wonderful birthday present this week - a chance to perform a Sondheim tribute show to a Standing Room Only theater at The Green Room 42. On March 22nd, Stephen Sondheim's actual birthday and one day before Ms. Errico's, the personal friend and frequent interpreter of the late legend's artistry presented NO ONE IS ALONE: Melissa Errico REMEMBERS Stephen Sondheim. Singing songs from the Sondheim canon and sharing reminiscences from their close association, Ms. Errico thrilled and delighted her audience, one that was treated to a guest appearance by Broadway star Max von Essen and opera star Richard Troxwell (by way of a birthday cake, a song and a dance), as well as her daughters, arms filled with flowers. Working alongside Musical Director and dear friend, Tedd Firth, Ms. Errico gave her audience a night to remember, and Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to capture the magic in her lens.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.