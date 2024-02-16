Photos: Melissa Errico Sings the Classics in A MANHATTAN VALENTINE at Birdland

In Melissa Errico's weeklong Valentine's residency at Birdland Errico, she's singing about love in and of New York City to celebrate the release of her newest album, Sondheim In The City, which drops this week. The album is dedicated to Sondheim's multifaceted views, mostly of New York, through his music from shows like Company and Follies, a selection of "New York songs by the greatest of New York songwriters."

The Birdland show features selections from her album as well as classics from other legends like Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, and Billy Joel. It's almost at a close, but there is still time to snag tickets this weekend: two shows tomorrow Saturday February 17th and two shows Sunday February 18th, both at 7 and 9:30 pm.