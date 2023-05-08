Photos: Matt Baker Lenses The Latest LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER At Birdland Theater

The May 2nd offering from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER featured several staples of the cabaret community - industry longhaulers who have made their mark in the industry, gathered together to celebrate their artistry and the ongoing success of Mosher's award-winning variety show. Piano man and photographer Matt Baker was onhand, as usual, to capture the antics in his lens to share them with Susie and with the readers of Broadway World Cabaret.

Enjoy Matt's photo essay below and, at the bottom of the page, find all the intel on tomorrow night's LINEUP, including links to the Birdland website.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Next up on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.