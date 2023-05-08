Photos: Matt Baker Lenses The Latest LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER At Birdland Theater

The Cabaret community was out in full force at The Lineup.
The May 2nd offering from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER featured several staples of the cabaret community - industry longhaulers who have made their mark in the industry, gathered together to celebrate their artistry and the ongoing success of Mosher's award-winning variety show. Piano man and photographer Matt Baker was onhand, as usual, to capture the antics in his lens to share them with Susie and with the readers of Broadway World Cabaret.
Enjoy Matt's photo essay below and, at the bottom of the page, find all the intel on tomorrow night's LINEUP, including links to the Birdland website.
Pre-Show Preparations with Lon Hoyt
Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian with Sean Harkness
Chloe Boelter
Raed Saade
Carmi Harris
Mardie Millit and Michael Garin
Noa Zimmerman
Shitzprobe
The Raffle Draw
The Winner!
Ava Nicole Frances
The Step and Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.
