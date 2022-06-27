Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Our weekly photo essay of Susie Mosher's variety show takes place on Birdland's Main Stage.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 27, 2022  

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st For the June 21st installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, cast members and audience members alike got a treat when a last-minute schedule change freed up the Original Room at Birdland, leaving the space empty for the night. So Mosher and co. packed up their kits and climbed the stairs from The Birdland Theater and hit the big stage with their Tuesday night brand of merriment. With Maestro Billy Stritch at the piano, Clint de Ganon behind the drums, and John Miller at the bass, Susie and her curated guest list entertained the Birdland patrons with all that the vim and vigor for which the show has built up a stellar reputation.

Photographic artist Matt Baker was in the room to capture the excitement in his prodigious lens.

Matt Baker has a website HERE.

Find great shows to see on the Birdland website HERE.

Before The Show:

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

The Performance:

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Susie Mosher

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Clint de Ganon

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
John Miller

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Billy Stritch

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Joseph C. Townsend

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Caitie Frownfelter

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Sophia Ramos and Sean Harkness

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Kate Shindle

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Sean Harkness

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Jessica Ann Best

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
The Mousepad Winner!
Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Lynette Sheard

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Happy Birthday to Clint de Ganon

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

At Evening's End:

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Andrew Poretz
Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st
Susie Clausen with Susie and Billy

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and on June 21st Billy Stritch was Musical Director,

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

About Matt Baker:

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


From This Author - Stephen Mosher