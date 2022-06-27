Photos: Matt Baker Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland On June 21st

For the June 21st installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, cast members and audience members alike got a treat when a last-minute schedule change freed up the Original Room at Birdland, leaving the space empty for the night. So Mosher and co. packed up their kits and climbed the stairs from The Birdland Theater and hit the big stage with their Tuesday night brand of merriment. With Maestro Billy Stritch at the piano, Clint de Ganon behind the drums, and John Miller at the bass, Susie and her curated guest list entertained the Birdland patrons with all that the vim and vigor for which the show has built up a stellar reputation.

Photographic artist Matt Baker was in the room to capture the excitement in his prodigious lens.

Matt Baker has a website HERE.

Find great shows to see on the Birdland website HERE.

Before The Show:

The Performance:

Susie Mosher

Clint de Ganon

John Miller

Billy Stritch

Joseph C. Townsend

Caitie Frownfelter

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf

Sophia Ramos and Sean Harkness

Kate Shindle

Sean Harkness

Jessica Ann Best

The Mousepad Winner!

Lynette Sheard

Happy Birthday to Clint de Ganon

At Evening's End:

Andrew Poretz

Susie Clausen with Susie and Billy

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and on June 21st Billy Stritch was Musical Director,

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.