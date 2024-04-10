Photos: Marilyn Maye's birthday bash at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The timeless icon Marilyn Maye turned 96 today! The star was born 96 years ago on April 10th, 1924. She's back at 54 Below with her annual birthday bash. Celebrate the Broadway legend's 96th birthday with shows April 10-12, 14, & 16-20, & May 2, 5, & 6 at 54 Below.

Maye was accompanied by her Music Director Tedd Firth on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Mark McLean on drums.

You can read a conversation Maye had with BWW writer Michael Walters about this year's show here.

Tickets are available on 54 Below's website.

Below, see highlights of the show taken by Conor Weiss.