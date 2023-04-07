Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala

The Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook presents the award at it's "Legendary Ladies" Gala

Apr. 07, 2023  

"Direct from Carnegie Hall....." that oft used introduction was never more accurately applied then it was last night for Marilyn Maye as she was presented by Legends Radio at it's Benefactors Gala celebrating "Legendary Ladies". 14 days ago Marilyn brought New York City to it's feet with her debut on the stage of the storied 130 year old concert hall under the baton of Maestro Steven Reineke and The New York Pops in a spectacular concert reminiscent of the Carnegie Hall triumphs of Judy Garland.

Another Legendary Lady, Hillie Mahoney, newly appointed International Ambassador of Dick Robinson's Society For The Preservation of the American Songbook, shared the evening with Marilyn. Both Legendary Ladies were celebrating their birthdays- Marilyn (95) and Hillie (90).

Missy Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of Legends Radio presented Marilyn Maye with the Society's Lifetime Achievement Award and Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, also known for his crooning abilities led the audience in a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday.

Gala Chairman and Legends Radio celebrity Bob Merrill, who also happens to be Hillie's son, hosted the evening held at Club Collette in Palm Beach. It featured a performance by Marilyn Maye and the Society's 2023 Young Artist Award Recipients Mikayla Smith and Alex Theodore. The intimate Club Collette was quite a different setting than Carnegie Hall, but the excitement and thrill of a Marilyn Maye performance was the same, and the supporters of Legends Radio got a night they will long remember celebrating these two "Legendary Ladies".

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Marilyn Maye

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Hillie Mahoney, Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Missy Robinson, COO Legends Radio, Marilyn Maye

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Hillie Mahoney & Marilyn Maye

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Marilyn Maye

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Marilyn Maye

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Club Collette

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney & Hillie Mahoney

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney & HIlley Mahoney

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney & Hillie Mahoney

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Hillie Mahoney & Bob Merrill

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Missy Robinson & Bob Merrill

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Club Collette

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Club Collette

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Mikayla Smith, Missy Robinson, Alex Theodore

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Eda Sorokoff, Marilyn Maye Donna de Varona, Olympic Champion/Sportscaster

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Marilyn song lyrics

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Tedd Firth, music director & Bob Merrill

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Alex Donner, Legends Radio Host

Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
Bob Merrill, Legends Radio Host



From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

