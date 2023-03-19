Photos: Marci Kraft's 'Come Party With Marci' at Don't Tell Mama

March 9th saw Marci Kraft debut her newest "Come Party With Marci" show at Don't Tell Mama Cabaret in NYC. This latest version of her show featured a song list in tribute to the musicals of Broadway.

Directed and arranged by Marilyn Maye...Marci was musically supported by David Pearl (Piano), Tom Hubbard (Bass), Daniel Glass (Drums), and Jack Cavari (Guitar).

Kicking the show off with "A Wonderful Day Like Today" she launches into a medley of positive themed Broadway hits - "Hey Look Me Over", "Everything's Coming Up Roses", and Pippin's "Magic To Do" giving an overview of what the audience is in for. The show rarely slows down and keeps the crowd swaying along to familiar tunes that some may not even realize gained their popularity on the Broadway stage. With "Lullaby of Broadway" - "Willkommen" - "Be Our Guest" - "Popular" - "Sit Down You're Rockin The Boat" - "Something's Coming" - and "Trouble"... Marci gave the audience the good old "Razzle Dazzle".



There were two particularly clever and stand out moments worth noting.

Ms. Kraft's take on "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton had the audience singing and bouncing along. It was well toned for her voice, cleverly presented, and brought just the right amount of cheery camaraderie to the proceedings (in contrast to some of the original song's aggressive lyrics).

For a special treat for this run - perhaps in honor of his March 9th Birthday - Marci brought club manager/booker Sidney Myer up onstage to join her in an adorable, and eventually gender swapped, version of "Do You Love Me" from Fiddler On The Roof. One can almost picture them in the show itself as a befuddled and bemused Papa & Mama in the old world.

Marci wisely kept Sidney onstage for a special birthday toast to him and then the pair launched into "To Life, L'chaim" bringing the crowd along for another spontaneous sing-a-long.

It was fun to see Ms. Kraft expand her range into more and more comedic areas.



Closing the show with an appropriate "[Hush Up] Don't Tell Mama" and a finale of "Give My Regards To Broadway", this show had as many songs from as many shows and as many decades as you could POSSIBLY fit into a 75 minute set!



Marci's 3 night run in March was a sold out affair and as such it has been scheduled for for two repeat performances at Don't Tell Mama on April 12th and April 18th.

See website links below for details.





Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

