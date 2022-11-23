Photos: Maddie Baillio Makes Solo Concert Debut At Birdland

On Monday, November 21, Maddie Baillio made her nightclub solo concert debut at Birdland, in the heart of New York City's Theater District. Maddie's show was an eclectic array of songs, all re-imagined and orchestrated by Broadway music director, Brian Nash. From the original classic orchestration of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to Billie Eilish's "My Future," Maddie surprised the sold-out house at every turn.

See photos below!

Maddie Baillio most recently starred in the Amazon film "Cinderella" opposite Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. She burst onto the scene as Tracy Turnblad in NBC's "Hairspray LIVE!" after beating out over 1,000 aspirants for the role. She also starred in the Netflix film "Dumplin'" opposite Jennifer Aniston. As a vocalist, Maddie has performed at such esteemed venues as The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Photos credit: Kevin Alvey