Photos: Linda Purl and the DIVA Jazz Orchestra: BIG BAND ROMANCE at Birdland

Linda Purl returned to Birdland Jazz Club last night on Monday, April 1 at 7 pm for an amazing show with the internationally acclaimed DIVA Jazz Orchestra. The show, called Big Band Romance, celebrated the tunes Purl grew up hearing. (Read a conversation with Linda Purl about the show here.) Reviewer Sharon Ellman said the show "hit all the right notes."

The show featured music director Tedd Firth and guest singer Nicolas King. See highlights from the night below by photographer Conor Weiss.