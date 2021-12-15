Photos: Kimberley Locke Celebrates The Holidays At Birdland

On Monday, December 13, singer Kimberley Locke stormed the historic Birdland stage in New York City to celebrate the holidays and the release of her new CD, "Christmas is Here."

Locke performed selections from her new album, including the Donna Summer classic "Christmas is Here," as well as traditional carols and seasonal favorites for this special time of year. She was joined by musical director Charles Santoro on piano, John Miller on bass, and Eric Borghi on drums.

Auditioning for the 2003 series of TV talent show "American Idol" was a life-changing decision for Kimberley Locke. She successfully passed the audition and became a fan favorite, eventually placing as second runner-up and setting her on a new career path in the music industry. She signed to Curb Records immediately after her American Idol journey, where she became a successful recording artist and released three full-length albums with the label. Among her many achievements, she's had eight Top 20 Adult Contemporary hits and four #1 Dance hits across various Billboard charts. Her #1 club hit, a remake of the Freda Payne classic "Band of Gold," was included on Billboard's "Top 50 Dance Songs of the Decade" list. She's also made history as being the only recording artist to score a #1 Christmas song on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart three years in a row.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey