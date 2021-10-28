Photos: Karen Oberlin Celebrates Lorenz Hart At Birdland

Karen Oberlin brought a brand-new celebration of Lorenz "Larry" Hart to the Birdland stage on Monday night.

Sprinkling her show with iconic hits such as "A Lady is A Tramp," "Manhattan," "My Romance," and "Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered," Ms. Oberlin, with dazzling arrangements by Tedd Firth, fleshed out the complexities and genius of Hart's songbook while delving into the details of this complicated, troubled and fascinating figure. John DiMartino was musical director/pianist for the concert, with Steve Doyle on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Karen Oberlin has been hailed as one of premier interpreters of the Great American Songbook by both the New York Times and London's Classical Source. Among many reviews, The Times has said of Oberlin; "Beyond having a pretty voice, poise and interpretive insight, she is a thorough researcher," along with saying she has "musical intelligence," and "beautifully shaped readings." Rex Reed, in The New York Observer, said "Thrilling, elegant and musically spot on, Karen Oberlin is a welcome addition to the often noisy and pointless cabaret scene... She's a keeper."

She received the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Donald F. Smith Award for Excellence in Cabaret, the New York Nightlife Award for Jazz Vocalist of the Year, along with multiple MAC Awards, a Bistro Award, a Broadway World Award and an Honorary Doctorate in Music for her performance work, among others. In New York she has had major engagements at the Algonquin's Oak Room, Feinstein's/54 Below, the Café Carlyle and Birdland, along with performances at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Town Hall, Merkin Hall and Caramoor. Ms. Oberlin performs at concert halls and clubs across the country and in annual European engagements, and has four recordings on the Miranda Music label, the last of which has been a favorite of Jonathan Schwartz on his legendary radio show. She has many theater credits, as well, including being the very first Maureen in the primary staged workshop of RENT.

Photo Credit: Matt Baker