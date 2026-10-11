Photos: Karen Mason Celebrates CD Release At Birdland
BIRTHDAY BASH, the album was recorded live at Birdland.
Broadway and cabaret favorite Karen Mason celebrated the release of her tenth solo album, Birthday Bash at Birdland, with a concert at Birdland on Monday, September 28. Check out the photos!
Directed by Barry Kleinbort, with musical director and pianist Christopher Denny and bassist Tom Hubbard, the evening showcased Mason's powerhouse vocals, humor and gift for storytelling.
Recorded live at her sold-out birthday concert at Birdland last year, the new CD includes 'Something's Coming,' 'But the World Goes 'Round,' 'Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here' and 'South of the Coconut Line.' Mason originated the role of Tanya in Broadway's Mamma Mia!, earning a Drama Desk nomination, and her Broadway credits also include Sunset Boulevard, Hairspray and Wonderland. A 14-time MAC Award winner, she received the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.
Photos by Kevin Alvey
Marieann Maringolo, Karen Mason
Robert Garrison, Karen Mason
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Songs From My Childhood
The Green Room 42 (10/22-10/22)
|
I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
|
The 37th New York Cabaret Convention
Jazz AT Lincoln Center's Rose Theater (10/13-10/15) PHOTOS
|
The Humoral Funeral Parlor on the Corner of the Street
The Green Room 42 (10/20-10/20) PHOTOS
|
The Bowery Boys: Ghost Stories of Old New York
Joe's Pub (10/29-10/29)