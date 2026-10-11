Photos: Karen Mason Celebrates CD Release At Birdland

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Broadway and cabaret favorite Karen Mason celebrated the release of her tenth solo album, Birthday Bash at Birdland, with a concert at Birdland on Monday, September 28. Check out the photos!

Directed by Barry Kleinbort, with musical director and pianist Christopher Denny and bassist Tom Hubbard, the evening showcased Mason's powerhouse vocals, humor and gift for storytelling.

Recorded live at her sold-out birthday concert at Birdland last year, the new CD includes 'Something's Coming,' 'But the World Goes 'Round,' 'Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here' and 'South of the Coconut Line.' Mason originated the role of Tanya in Broadway's Mamma Mia!, earning a Drama Desk nomination, and her Broadway credits also include Sunset Boulevard, Hairspray and Wonderland. A 14-time MAC Award winner, she received the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Photos by Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

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