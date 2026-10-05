Photos: Natalie Douglas Receives First Cast Party Superstar Award at Birdland
Host Jim Caruso surprised Douglas during her performance to launch an occasional award celebrating artists central to the long-running New York gathering.
On Monday night at Birdland, host Jim Caruso surprised singer Natalie Douglas with the first Cast Party Superstar Award as she stepped up to sing. Check out photos below!
Natalie has been part of Cast Party since its very beginning, joining the party through 24 years and every venue it has called home. She has gone on to perform more than 80 solo concerts at Birdland. The award celebrates her extraordinary talent and the warmth, generosity, and steadfast support she has brought to the Cast Party scene from day one. The Cast Party Superstar Award will return as an occasional surprise celebration of the artists who have helped make Monday nights in New York such a joyful and unpredictable gathering. Natalie, naturally, had no idea she was about to start a tradition.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
The first Cast Party Superstar Award
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
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