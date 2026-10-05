Photos: Natalie Douglas Receives First Cast Party Superstar Award at Birdland

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On Monday night at Birdland, host Jim Caruso surprised singer Natalie Douglas with the first Cast Party Superstar Award as she stepped up to sing. Check out photos below!

Natalie has been part of Cast Party since its very beginning, joining the party through 24 years and every venue it has called home. She has gone on to perform more than 80 solo concerts at Birdland. The award celebrates her extraordinary talent and the warmth, generosity, and steadfast support she has brought to the Cast Party scene from day one. The Cast Party Superstar Award will return as an occasional surprise celebration of the artists who have helped make Monday nights in New York such a joyful and unpredictable gathering. Natalie, naturally, had no idea she was about to start a tradition.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 49 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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