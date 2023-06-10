Photos: June 6th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Conor Weiss

June 6th saw another fine time in the Birdland basement (more regularly known as Birdland Theater) when THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER showcased the beautiful talents working in the cabaret and concert community. From new cabaret upstart Bryce Edwards to music industry long haulers BETTY (Amy Ziff, Alyson Palmer, and Elizabeth Ziff), Susie presented the kind of cast that reminds one why the small venue continues to thrive and engage, and why THE LINEUP remains must-see cabaret.

While usual photographic documentarian Matt Baker was downtown at Chelsea Table + Stage playing his own show, Broadway World Cabaret photographer stood in for him to capture the action in his lens.

See Conor's photos below, as well as information on next week's LINEUP, including the ticket link.

Susie Mosher and Clint de Ganon

Lon Hoyt

John Miller

Bryce Edwards

Sophie Decker

Julie Chisholm

Mishti

Phillip Officer

BETTY

Michael Kirk Lane

Goldie Dver

Marissa Licata

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

