Photos: June 6th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Conor Weiss June 6th saw another fine time in the Birdland basement (more regularly known as Birdland Theater) when THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER showcased the beautiful talents working in the cabaret and concert community.  From new cabaret upstart Bryce Edwards to music industry long haulers BETTY (Amy Ziff, Alyson Palmer, and Elizabeth Ziff), Susie presented the kind of cast that reminds one why the small venue continues to thrive and engage, and why THE LINEUP remains must-see cabaret.

While usual photographic documentarian Matt Baker was downtown at Chelsea Table + Stage playing his own show, Broadway World Cabaret photographer stood in for him to capture the action in his lens.

See Conor's photos below, as well as information on next week's LINEUP, including the ticket link.

Susie Mosher and Clint de Ganon
Lon Hoyt
John Miller
Bryce Edwards

Sophie Decker

Julie Chisholm

Mishti

Phillip Officer

BETTY

Michael Kirk Lane

Goldie Dver

Marissa Licata

 The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.  

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP: 

Photos: June 6th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Conor Weiss Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



