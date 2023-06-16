Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Birdland family in the house!

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 1 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 2 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 3 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Lauren Weedman Brings BLOWS To City Winery June 18th Photo 4 Lauren Weedman Returns To The Stage With BLOWS

Birdland Theater had some familiar faces on its stage this week as THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER welcomed some some of the family back home and back to the basement.

Regular Birdland performers Nicole Zuraitis and Matt Baker (who also serves as regular LINEUP photographer) were part of Susie's cast list for the eve, as was Natalie Douglas, who has called Birdland her artistic home for, shall we say, a couple of years.  Since Matt was busy at the piano for the evening, Chris Ruetten was happy to step in with his camera, as he has been known to do from time to time.  

Enjoy Chris's Photo Flash below and find the details on next week's LINEUP at the bottom of the page. 

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page HERE and Facebook page HERE.

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
There WILL be a mousepad auction tonight!

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Aaron Lee Battle

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Angela Grey

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Matt Baker

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Nicole Zuraitis

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Sean Patrick Murtagh

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Natalie Douglas

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Billy Recce

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Simona Daniele

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Adriana Adeline

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
The drawing of the mousepad...

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
... and the winner of the mousepad!

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Sarah Julia Ambrose

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Susie Mosher and Musical Director Lon Hoyt.

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Clint de Ganon

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Clint de Ganon, Susie Mosher, and John Miller

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Lon Hoyt, Musical Director, on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
The Cockettes to Return to Joes Pub in September Photo
The Cockettes to Return to Joe's Pub in September

They're back! THE COCKETTES are back to NYC! JOE'S PUB AT THE PUBLIC THEATER, Saturday, Sept 9 at 9:30pm, 425 Lafayette St, New York.

2
Abraham Lim & ABRAHAM LIM & KPOP Cast Members to Star in LOVE SONGS FOR PRIDE at T Photo
Abraham Lim & ABRAHAM LIM & KPOP Cast Members to Star in LOVE SONGS FOR PRIDE at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present “Love Songs for Pride,” a special evening with Abraham Lim and several of his castmates of Broadway’s KPOP, onWednesday, June 21 at 7:00 PM.

3
David Francis Brings DAVID FRANCIS SINGS SONGS OF THE TWENTIES to Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
David Francis Brings DAVID FRANCIS SINGS SONGS OF THE TWENTIES to Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents critically acclaimed West Coast singer, David Francis in his NY Debut with his tribute 'David Francis Sings Songs of the Twenties.” The performance is on July 28th at 7:30 pm.

4
Photos: Sam Gravitte, Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Star In BRAT PACK At Photo
Photos: Sam Gravitte, Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Star In BRAT PACK At Birdland Jazz

Broadway's Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy returned to Birdland with yet another sold-out performance of “Brat Pack.”

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland TheaterPhotos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater
Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's ClubReview: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club
Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old FriendsPhotos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Jeremy Jordan's AGE OF MADNESS Band To Release Debut Album MERCY On June 16thJeremy Jordan's AGE OF MADNESS Band To Release Debut Album MERCY On June 16th

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You