Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Birdland Theater had some familiar faces on its stage this week as THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER welcomed some some of the family back home and back to the basement.

Regular Birdland performers Nicole Zuraitis and Matt Baker (who also serves as regular LINEUP photographer) were part of Susie's cast list for the eve, as was Natalie Douglas, who has called Birdland her artistic home for, shall we say, a couple of years. Since Matt was busy at the piano for the evening, Chris Ruetten was happy to step in with his camera, as he has been known to do from time to time.

Enjoy Chris's Photo Flash below and find the details on next week's LINEUP at the bottom of the page.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Lon Hoyt, Musical Director, on piano.

