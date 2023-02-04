Photos: Jonathan Arons 'In The Horn Show' Triad Theater

JONATHAN ARONS "IN THE HORN" SHOW AT TRIAD THEATER

January 27th 2023



Jon Arons is a trombone player (he has backed or toured with artists Gloria Gaynor, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, The Temptations). Jon Arons is a singer (his own mother served as his first vocal coach). Jon Arons is a dancer (as likely to be seen pre show getting his hips warmed up for the salsa as he is to be getting his lips warmed up for the mouthpiece).

He's a lead man, a side man, a horn man, a hype man, a swing man, a wing man, an arranger, and a Grammy winner.

He is all these things and yet, separately, none of these can accurately describe him.

Really, you can't describe him, you have to experience him.



His book "Novelty Act" (Oh yes, did I mention he's also an author?!?) describes his unique journey of finding his place in the entertainment industry in an extraordinary way.

He decided he would make his way to the stage "the hard way" and in a manner that would bring all his skills to bear without sacrificing any one of them.

His combination of trombone, dancing, singing, and a smile to charm put him in front of the TV audiences of Steve Harvey, AGT's notorious judges (where Sharon Osbourne called him a "naughty boy" before voting him on to the next round), Jay Leno, and many more.

He is an entertainment island unto himself. Well, maybe he isn't so much an island...more like an entertainment power station! The wattage he and his band brought last week certainly lit up the Triad Theater on the upper west side. Above all else he is a powerhouse of seemingly inexhaustible energy.

Jon needs to entertain and be in communication with everyone in the room, on and off the stage. His willingness to go all the way out on a limb bringing all his skills along with him is wholly engaging.

Jon Arons is his own genre.



The concept of "In The Horn Show" was to highlight popular music of the last 50-ish years that particularly feature a strong brass band vibe. Music of the Big bands, Sinatra, Latin beats, bands like Chicago, Kool & The Gang, right up through James Brown, Neil Diamond and Brian Setzer to Ricky Martin, Bruno Mars, and Beyonce were all featured to great effect using his 8 piece band of keyboards, drums, guitars, and of course...the brass.

These were songs known to everyone in the house, no matter their age or personal tastes.

The intimate and charming space of the Triad made a perfect proscenium frame from which Jon could pop out into the crowd and get everyone's musical motors running.

Special mention to lighting and sound technician J.P. Perreaux for turning the Triad into a whirling swirl of colorful lights without ever sacrificing the ability to SEE the performers onstage.



Band members at this performance were Howie Robbins (Keyboard), Thomas Gooding (Bass Guitar), Tony Ormond (Guitar), Beza Gebre (Percussion), Jimmy Rose (Trumpet), Bryan Cowan (Sax & Flute), Harry Phillips (Trombone), and of course Jonathan Arons (Trombone/Vocals).

A particularly fun moment was a brass-off between Jon and Bryan to win "What's Sexier? Trombone or Sax?" The audience, and the rest of the band, let their votes be known.

These musicians are all long time friends and collaborators of Mr. Arons and clearly followed his example of energy, energy, energy!

In less skilled hands, that much power coming at you could be exhausting ... not so with Jon Arons leading the way. The end of his show left the audience invigorated, smiling from ear to ear, ready for more, and primed to launch out into the evening to dance the night away.

What more could anyone ask for?

That's Entertainment!



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





