Photos: Jonathan Arons 'In The Horn Show' Triad Theater

Jon Arons "In The Horn" Show at Triad Theater

Feb. 04, 2023  

JONATHAN ARONS "IN THE HORN" SHOW AT TRIAD THEATER
January 27th 2023

Jon Arons is a trombone player (he has backed or toured with artists Gloria Gaynor, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, The Temptations). Jon Arons is a singer (his own mother served as his first vocal coach). Jon Arons is a dancer (as likely to be seen pre show getting his hips warmed up for the salsa as he is to be getting his lips warmed up for the mouthpiece).
He's a lead man, a side man, a horn man, a hype man, a swing man, a wing man, an arranger, and a Grammy winner.
He is all these things and yet, separately, none of these can accurately describe him.
Really, you can't describe him, you have to experience him.

His book "Novelty Act" (Oh yes, did I mention he's also an author?!?) describes his unique journey of finding his place in the entertainment industry in an extraordinary way.
He decided he would make his way to the stage "the hard way" and in a manner that would bring all his skills to bear without sacrificing any one of them.
His combination of trombone, dancing, singing, and a smile to charm put him in front of the TV audiences of Steve Harvey, AGT's notorious judges (where Sharon Osbourne called him a "naughty boy" before voting him on to the next round), Jay Leno, and many more.
He is an entertainment island unto himself. Well, maybe he isn't so much an island...more like an entertainment power station! The wattage he and his band brought last week certainly lit up the Triad Theater on the upper west side. Above all else he is a powerhouse of seemingly inexhaustible energy.
Jon needs to entertain and be in communication with everyone in the room, on and off the stage. His willingness to go all the way out on a limb bringing all his skills along with him is wholly engaging.
Jon Arons is his own genre.

The concept of "In The Horn Show" was to highlight popular music of the last 50-ish years that particularly feature a strong brass band vibe. Music of the Big bands, Sinatra, Latin beats, bands like Chicago, Kool & The Gang, right up through James Brown, Neil Diamond and Brian Setzer to Ricky Martin, Bruno Mars, and Beyonce were all featured to great effect using his 8 piece band of keyboards, drums, guitars, and of course...the brass.
These were songs known to everyone in the house, no matter their age or personal tastes.
The intimate and charming space of the Triad made a perfect proscenium frame from which Jon could pop out into the crowd and get everyone's musical motors running.
Special mention to lighting and sound technician J.P. Perreaux for turning the Triad into a whirling swirl of colorful lights without ever sacrificing the ability to SEE the performers onstage.

Band members at this performance were Howie Robbins (Keyboard), Thomas Gooding (Bass Guitar), Tony Ormond (Guitar), Beza Gebre (Percussion), Jimmy Rose (Trumpet), Bryan Cowan (Sax & Flute), Harry Phillips (Trombone), and of course Jonathan Arons (Trombone/Vocals).
A particularly fun moment was a brass-off between Jon and Bryan to win "What's Sexier? Trombone or Sax?" The audience, and the rest of the band, let their votes be known.
These musicians are all long time friends and collaborators of Mr. Arons and clearly followed his example of energy, energy, energy!
In less skilled hands, that much power coming at you could be exhausting ... not so with Jon Arons leading the way. The end of his show left the audience invigorated, smiling from ear to ear, ready for more, and primed to launch out into the evening to dance the night away.
What more could anyone ask for?
That's Entertainment!

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Links Below:

MUSIC | My Site (jonarons.com)

Triad Theater NY (triadnyc.com)

Photos: Jonathan Arons 'In The Horn Show' Triad Theater
Front: Jimmy Rose, Jon Arons, Beza Gebre Back: Howie Robbins, Bryan Cowan, Harry Phillips, Tony Ormond, Thomas Gooding

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons, Jimmy Rose, Harry Phillips
Jon Arons, Jimmy Rose, Harry Phillips

Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan
Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose
Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Tony Ormond, Jon Arons, Beza Gebre, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose
Tony Ormond, Jon Arons, Beza Gebre, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose

Beza Gebre, Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose, Harry Phillips
Beza Gebre, Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose, Harry Phillips

Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose
Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Bryan Cowan
Bryan Cowan

Beza Gebre
Beza Gebre

Tony Ormond, Howie Robbins
Tony Ormond, Howie Robbins

Tony Ormond, Howie Robbins
Tony Ormond, Howie Robbins

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Thomas Gooding
Thomas Gooding

Beza Gebre, Jon Arons
Beza Gebre, Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Howie Robbins, Jon Arons, Beza Gebre, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose
Howie Robbins, Jon Arons, Beza Gebre, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose

Tony Ormond, Jon Arons, Beza Gebre, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose
Tony Ormond, Jon Arons, Beza Gebre, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose, Thomas Gooding, Harry Phillips
Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose, Thomas Gooding, Harry Phillips

Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose
Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Photos: Jonathan Arons 'In The Horn Show' Triad Theater
Tony Ormond, Howie Robbins, Beza Gebre, Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose, Thomas Gooding, Harry Phillips

Jon Arons
Jon Arons

Photos: Jonathan Arons 'In The Horn Show' Triad Theater
Tony Ormond, Howie Robbins, Beza Gebre, Bryan Cowan, Jimmy Rose, Thomas Gooding, Harry Phillips

Victoria Hardy Khalil, Jon Arons, Jacob Khalil
Victoria Hardy Khalil, Jon Arons, Jacob Khalil

Tamira Saunders, Thomas Gooding, Jon Arons
Tamira Saunders, Thomas Gooding, Jon Arons

Michael West, Jon Arons, Susie Clausen, Jim Caruso
Michael West, Jon Arons, Susie Clausen, Jim Caruso

Jon Arons, Raymond Arons, Marilyn Arons
Jon Arons, Raymond Arons, Marilyn Arons

Bryan Cowan, Harry Phillips, Jon Arons, Jimmy Rose, Beza Gebre
Bryan Cowan, Harry Phillips, Jon Arons, Jimmy Rose, Beza Gebre

Bryan Cowan, Harry Phillips, Jon Arons, Jimmy Rose, Beza Gebre
Bryan Cowan, Harry Phillips, Jon Arons, Jimmy Rose, Beza Gebre

Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Harry Phillips, Jimmy Rose, Beza Gebre
Jon Arons, Bryan Cowan, Harry Phillips, Jimmy Rose, Beza Gebre



 THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist Christina Bianco on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 PM. After a year abroad, Christina comes home to New York City with another round of her celebrated evening "Diva On Demand," where the set list is entirely up to the audience.
Join in at 54 Below for a zany night of magic, mystery, and a whole bunch of laughs as they honor the amazingly goofy internet musical sensation StarKid.
BIRDLAND THEATER will present Melissa Errico for a special Valentine's week engagement of "A Noir Romance" with nine shows from Friday, February 10 through Tuesday, February 14. Performances are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, Monday at 8:30 PM, and Tuesday at 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM.
Rye Myers, "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" and Host of the popular two-time BroadwayWorld Award-nominated in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, will welcome Will Nunziata as his special guest at this week's talk show!

From This Author - Kevin Alvey

Kevin Alvey is an Actors Equity Union Member who spent the first part of his career as a singer/actor/dancer/director in musical theater and cabaret shows around the world and on t... (read more about this author)


Linda Purl brings her newest set list of songs to the Birdland Theater in her show 'The Could Be The Start...'. A blend of classic songs, old and new, with an eye towards fresh beginnings in a reinvigorated time. Backed by the musical trio of Tedd Firth (piano), David Finck (bass), and Ray Marchica (drums).
Susie Mosher's weekly show THE LINEUP is back and running regularly in the Birdland Theater in NYC. She invites her performing friends to join her every week for a variety style show featuring singing, dancing, and comedy. Every week is different, and every week is a guaranteed fun time.
Marilyn Maye rang in the 2023 New Year's with a weekend of Holiday shows in the Birdland Theater just down the street from Times Square. As the ball dropped, the toasts went up and the songs poured out. With 4 nights of shows, from Dec 29th to Jan 1st (7 shows in all), she provided a proper musical CHEERS to the NYC audience. Amazing Maye!
Susie Clausen debuts first solo show 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama in NYC. Directed by Marilyn Maye and supported by 4 musicians and her own saxophone, Susie brings an enthusiastic tone to an upbeat and playful evening of songs.
Susan Mack debuted her new show at Birdland Jazz Club. Susan brought her jazz vocals to American Songbook and Popular songs from the 1930's to the 1990's. Directed by Lina Koutrakos and backed by Susan's trio of musicians including Tedd Firth (Piano), David Finck (Bass), Eric Halvorson (Drums), with guest appearance by Trumpeter Benny Benack III.
