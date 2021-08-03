Photos: John Minnock And Dave Liebman Return To Feinstein's/54 Below

On Thursday, July 29, jazz vocalist John Minnock made his long-awaited return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a belated album release celebration for his daring 2020 album Herring Cove (Dot Time Records). Flanked by his musical compatriot, NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman on saxophone, Minnock and band played to an engaged and excited audience. There was an electric energy in the room; for many, this was their first live concert in over a year and a half.

Check out photos below!

Photographer Leslie Farinacci captured some of the magic on display that evening, and we are already longing for the next time.