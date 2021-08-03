Photos: John Minnock And Dave Liebman Return To Feinstein's/54 Below
There was an electric energy in the room; for many, this was their first live concert in over a year and a half.
On Thursday, July 29, jazz vocalist John Minnock made his long-awaited return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a belated album release celebration for his daring 2020 album Herring Cove (Dot Time Records). Flanked by his musical compatriot, NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman on saxophone, Minnock and band played to an engaged and excited audience. There was an electric energy in the room; for many, this was their first live concert in over a year and a half.
Check out photos below!
Photographer Leslie Farinacci captured some of the magic on display that evening, and we are already longing for the next time.
Photo credit: Leslie Farinacci
Sean Mason, Dave Liebman, John Minnock, Mark Lewandowski and Pablo Eluchans on stage at Feinstein''s/54 Below on July 29, 2021 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Guest vocalist Deborah Lippmann and John Minnock on stage at Feinstein''s/54 Below on July 29, 2021 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Sean Mason, Dave Liebman, Mark Lewandowski, Pablo Eluchans and John Minnock on stage at Feinstein''s/54 Below on July 29, 2021 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Karen Marx, John Minnock, Duncan Patton, Cliff Lyons and Athos Bousvaros Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock with Hot House Publisher Gwen Kelley and Bill Kelley Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Dave Liebman, Caris Visentin Liebman and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock, Shari Sprole, Jessica Sprole, Brett Avery, Jake Avery, Bob Sprole and Bill Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Deborah Lippmann and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock and Taylor Nederlander Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Max Von Posern, Jennifer Kaufman, John Minnock, Alp Koksoy and Jude Severin Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock and Kurt Weiting Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Dexter Sealy, John Minnock and Jennifer Kaufmann Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Publicist Lydia Liebman and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Matt Drucker, Rudy Ortiz, John Minnock and Raj Krshna Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Cliff Lyons, Alp Koksoy, Jennifer Kaufmann and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Erick Holmberg and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Lyda D?Amore, Erick Holmberg and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci