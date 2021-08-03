Photos: John Minnock And Dave Liebman Return To Feinstein's/54 Below

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

There was an electric energy in the room; for many, this was their first live concert in over a year and a half.

Aug. 3, 2021  

On Thursday, July 29, jazz vocalist John Minnock made his long-awaited return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a belated album release celebration for his daring 2020 album Herring Cove (Dot Time Records). Flanked by his musical compatriot, NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman on saxophone, Minnock and band played to an engaged and excited audience. There was an electric energy in the room; for many, this was their first live concert in over a year and a half.

Check out photos below!

Photographer Leslie Farinacci captured some of the magic on display that evening, and we are already longing for the next time.

Photo credit: Leslie Farinacci

Sean Mason, Dave Liebman, John Minnock, Mark Lewandowski and Pablo Eluchans on stage at Feinstein''s/54 Below on July 29, 2021 Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Guest vocalist Deborah Lippmann and John Minnock on stage at Feinstein''s/54 Below on July 29, 2021 Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Guest vocalist Deborah Lippmann and John Minnock on stage at Feinstein''s/54 Below on July 29, 2021 Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Guest vocalist Deborah Lippmann and John Minnock on stage at Feinstein''s/54 Below on July 29, 2021 Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Sean Mason, Dave Liebman, Mark Lewandowski, Pablo Eluchans and John Minnock on stage at Feinstein''s/54 Below on July 29, 2021 Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Karen Marx, John Minnock, Duncan Patton, Cliff Lyons and Athos Bousvaros Photo by Leslie Farinacci

John Minnock with Hot House Publisher Gwen Kelley and Bill Kelley Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Dave Liebman, Caris Visentin Liebman and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci

John Minnock, Shari Sprole, Jessica Sprole, Brett Avery, Jake Avery, Bob Sprole and Bill Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Deborah Lippmann and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci

John Minnock and Taylor Nederlander Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Max Von Posern, Jennifer Kaufman, John Minnock, Alp Koksoy and Jude Severin Photo by Leslie Farinacci

John Minnock and Kurt Weiting Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Dexter Sealy, John Minnock and Jennifer Kaufmann Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Publicist Lydia Liebman and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Matt Drucker, Rudy Ortiz, John Minnock and Raj Krshna Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Cliff Lyons, Alp Koksoy, Jennifer Kaufmann and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Erick Holmberg and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci

Lyda D?Amore, Erick Holmberg and John Minnock Photo by Leslie Farinacci


