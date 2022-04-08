Photos: Jenna Pastuszek GET HAPPY! A TRIBUTE TO THE WORLD'S GREATEST ENTERTAINER, JUDY GARLAND at The Green Room 42

Singing actor Jenna Pastuszek made her Green Room 42 debut last night with GET HAPPY! A TRIBUTE TO THE WORLD'S GREATEST ENTERTAINER, Judy Garland. With bold Broadway belting and an exceptional band led by Joshua Zecher-Ross, Ms. Pastuszek performed seventy minutes of songs by the legendary star whose one hundredth birthday would have been June 10th. The one-off concert was attended by supportive family and friends and live streamed as far away as Africa and Australia. Broadway World Cabaret is happy to showcase these photos from the premiere.

The GET HAPPY! Personnel are:

Drums: Ashley Baier

Bass: Sean Murphy

Trumpet: Jami Dauber

Saxophone: Olivia Hughart

Trombone: Jen Hinkle

Piano: Joshua Zecher-Ross

Dramaturgy by Caitlin Fahey and directed by Ari Axelrod





Photos by Stephen Mosher