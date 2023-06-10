Photos: Jenn Colella Concludes Fabulous OUT AND PROUD Show at 54 Below

Tony Award nominee and beacon of light (queer or otherwise) fills 54B with devoted fans.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

Photos: Jenn Colella Concludes Fabulous OUT AND PROUD Show at 54 Below Even though PRIDE in New York City continues through the end of the month, Jenn Colella's show OUT AND PROUD at 54 Below has concluded its run.  The spectacular rock and roll (vibe) concert featuring a variety of different music genres, many personal reminiscences from the Tony Award nominee's life, and some of the best singing and biggest laughs imaginable played two days this week.  This writer was there for opening night and shared THIS review the next morning, but later in that day there was a discovery of many wonderful photos that captured the true essence and electricity of the love fest.  So a second article has been crafted, just to look at some shots of one of the talents of this time in action.

The next occasion when Jenn Colella is performing in concert: be there.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE and follow Jenn Colella on Instagram HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

