Photos: Jeff Harnar Celebrates Cy Coleman at Birdland

Birdland recently presented Jeff Harnar in “A Collective Cy,” celebrating the PS Classics album release of the songs of master songwriter Cy Coleman. The one-night-only event took place on Monday, October 2.

Check out photos from the event below!

The sold-out audience heard familiar standards like “The Best is Yet To Come,” “Witchcraft,” “Hey Look Me Over,” “When in Rome,” as well as surprises from Coleman’s six decade career that included Broadway hits like “Sweet Charity.”

Alex Rybeck conducted The Rhythm of Life Quartet, with Jay Leonhart on bass, Ray Marchica on drums, and Marc Phaneuf on saxophone, and the show was directed by Sara Louise Lazarus.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey