Photos: JAMIE deROY & FRIENDS Ends 2022 Shows With Style At Birdland

The long-running variety show Jamie deRoy & friends played its final show for 2022, promising to be back in 2023 with more great group shows featuring the best of live theater and cabaret, right out of Jamie's phone book.

DeRoy, a recipient of multiple Tony Awards, has been presenting her talented friends in group shows for so many years that it would be ungallant to name the number, and her final show of 2022 featured a particularly starry cast of Karen Mason, Clint Holmes, Jason Kravits, Luba Mason and Tootsie's Tony winner Santino Fontana. There was no way Broadway World Cabaret was going to miss this one so, in the absence of an available correspondent, one of our interns grabbed a camera and hightailed it to Birdland, returning with some pretty respectable photos and one sentence: "OMG the show was ON FIRE!"

Directed by Barry Kleinbort with Musical Direction by Ron Abel, Jamie's show featured Ritt Henn on bass. As always, the evening was a benefit, with funds going to The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actor's Fund), and Jamie closed out the show with her signature song "Jews Don't Camp" (people are openly hostile if she doesn't). It was, clearly, a night not to be missed, and Broadway World Cabaret looks forward to the first installment of the series for 2023.

Karen Mason

Santino Fontana

Clint Holmes

Jason Kravits

Jason Gets An Impromptu Scene Partner

Luba Mason

Jamie deRoy