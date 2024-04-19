Photos: Inside Jazz at Lincoln Center's Gala CELEBRATING TONY BENNETT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday April 17th at 7 pm, theatergoers gathered at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater for their annual gala. This year's gala paid tribute to Tony Bennett with guests including Rubén Blades, Bernadette Peters, Norm Lewis, Kristin Chenoweth, Bill Charlap, Jared Grimes, Ekep Nkwelle, and many more. The evening was hosted by Josh Groban.