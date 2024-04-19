Photos: Inside Jazz at Lincoln Center's Gala CELEBRATING TONY BENNETT

See snaps from a star-studded concert honoring Tony Bennett and supporting Jazz at Lincoln Center.

By: Apr. 19, 2024
On Wednesday April 17th at 7 pm, theatergoers gathered at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater for their annual gala. This year's gala paid tribute to Tony Bennett with guests including Rubén Blades, Bernadette Peters, Norm Lewis, Kristin Chenoweth, Bill Charlap, Jared Grimes, Ekep Nkwelle, and many more. The evening was hosted by Josh Groban.

See highlights from the concert below taken by photographer Conor Weiss. Learn more about how to support Jazz at Lincoln Center on their website, and check out their calendar to find more upcoming shows.

Conor Weiss

Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Bernadette Peters. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Bernadette Peters. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Rubén Blades. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Kristin Chenoweth. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Kristin Chenoweth. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Josh Groban. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photo credit: Conor Weiss



