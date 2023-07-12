Photos: Inside An Evening With Norm Lewis at 92NY

Billy Stritch served as musical director,

Jul. 12, 2023

Norm Lewis never ceases to amaze.  What he gives an audience is a pleasure so indescribable, that I am hard pressed to find the words.  The voice is impossible.  How can this fine actor possess this magical instrument?  A bass-baritone with a superb, other wordly, upper register and a crazy range when he jumps octaves.  It’s divine.  So is his first time on the stage with the equally sublime Billy Stritch.  

This evening was uniquely put together for the 92NY and so many songs Mr. Lewis has never done before.  From the moment he dazzled us with his entrance onto the stage, dressed in top hat and tails, and then delivering Duke Ellington, we are in the palm of his skillful hands.  In addition to Mr. Stritch, he had on the stage with him the fantastic Perry Cavari on rhythm and drums and the crazily gifted George Farmer on bass.  Yes, music was made and it was bliss.  

Every single song and, then, being a generous star inviting Nicolas King onto the stage for a duet and leaving Nicolas & BIlly on the stage for their own duet, while Norm changed.  And that is how confident a real star is.  It was one of those nights in Manhattan, you’re glad you didn’t have to just hear about it and were there!

Kudos to everyone involved in this stellar evening. It was a top-notch affair and the venue, lighting and sound are all to be commended. The star also gave a tip of his top hat to longtime friend and director, Richard Jay-Alexander. “Classy” was the word to best describe tonight. That was one happy audience, us included.

Have a safe trip to London, Norm, (for LOVE NEVER DIES), enjoy The Hollywood Bowl (EVERYBODY RISE! A Sondheim Celebration) and we’ll all be there to see you at Carnegie Hall for your Christmas shows with Steven Reineke and The New York Pops. 

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 



