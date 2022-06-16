Photos: Icons Anita Gillette & Lee Roy Reams Dazzle The Birdland Crowd

Two legendary Broadway stars stormed the Birdland stage on Monday night, and photographer Kevin Alvey was there to catch the fun. The famed music room was thrilled to present leading lady Anita Gillette in concert with iconic song-and-dance man Lee Roy Reams on Monday, June 13. These two venerated performers sang, cavorted, waxed poetic and entertained their audience with enough show biz stories to last a lifetime! There was material by Irving Berlin, Jerry Herman, and a celebration of the Great American Songbook, all accompanied by musical director/pianist Phil Reno.

Check out photos from the night below!

Anita Gillette is probably best known as Miss Mona in "Moonstruck," or Miss Mitzi in "Shall We Dance." Her other feature films include: "The Fitzgerald Family Christmas," "Boys On The Side," "Larger Than Life," "She's the One," "The Guru," "Bob Roberts," and "The Great New Wonderful." She has starred in fourteen Broadway shows including: Chapter Two (Tony Nomination, LA Drama Critics Award), Cabaret (Sally Bowles), Carnival, Gypsy, Guys & Dolls, Don't Drink The Water, All American, Jimmy, They're Playing Our Song, Brighten Beach Memoirs, and Mr. President. She was Tina Fey's mother on "30 Rock," a series regular on "Quincy," "Almost Grown," and more. She was also a foil for Johnny Carson for at least 50 "Tonight Show" appearances.

Lee Roy Reams' ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers.