Photos: Go Inside A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS at Don't Tell Mama

On December 23rd, Don't Tell Mama presented A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS featuring chanteuse Artemisia LeFay (Ghosts of Weimar Past, Phantoms of the Cabaret) and jazz pianist/vocalist Quintin Harris (Mr. Harris & Mr. Edwards) in a rare one-night-only family musical affair alongside their parents classical pianist Renée Guerrero & opera baritone and former NFL lineman Larry Harris accompanied by bassist Sam AuBuchon and drummer Jake Robinson.

See photos below!

Holiday favorites included Christmas Time is Here, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, Sleigh Ride as well as After the Holidays, Secret of Christmas, Le Noël de la Rue and Ben Paterson's Christmas Won't You Stick Around For Awhile.

Sound/Lighting Tech: Kelly Wohlford

Photo Credit: Hoyeon Choi