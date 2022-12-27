Photos: Go Inside A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS at Don't Tell Mama
On December 23rd, Don't Tell Mama presented A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS featuring chanteuse Artemisia LeFay (Ghosts of Weimar Past, Phantoms of the Cabaret) and jazz pianist/vocalist Quintin Harris (Mr. Harris & Mr. Edwards) in a rare one-night-only family musical affair alongside their parents classical pianist Renée Guerrero & opera baritone and former NFL lineman Larry Harris accompanied by bassist Sam AuBuchon and drummer Jake Robinson.
See photos below!
Holiday favorites included Christmas Time is Here, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, Sleigh Ride as well as After the Holidays, Secret of Christmas, Le Noël de la Rue and Ben Paterson's Christmas Won't You Stick Around For Awhile.
Sound/Lighting Tech: Kelly Wohlford
Photo Credit: Hoyeon Choi
Ren e Guerrero, Larry Harris, Sam AuBuchon, Artemisia LeFay & Jake Robinson
Quintin Harris, Sam AuBuchon & Jake Robinson
Sam AuBuchon
Sam AuBuchon
Larry Harris
Larry Harris, Quintin Harris & Sam AuBuchon
Artemisia LeFay & Renee Guerrero
Larry Harris, Artemisia LeFay & Quintin Harris
Renee Guerrero & Quintin Harris
Larry Harris & Renee Guerrero
Sam AuBuchon
Quintin Harris, Larry Harris, Sam AuBuchon & Jake Robinson
Renee Guerrero & Artemisia LeFay
Artemisia LeFay, Sam AuBuchon & Jake Robinson
Artemisia LeFay & Quintin Harris
Larry Harris
Renee Guerrero & Larry Harris
Larry Harris, Renee Guerrero, Artemisia LeFay & Quintin Harris
Kelly Wohlford, Sidney Myer, Artemisia LeFay & Quintin Harris
