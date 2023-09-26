Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage

Hallmark Christmas movie groundbreaker breaks new, personal, ground in NYC.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage

Canadian theater actor and Hallmark movie groundbreaker George Krissa made his New York City solo show debut over the weekend at the chic Chelsea Table + Stage with a program that he titled LOVE NOTES.  The likeable star of THE HOLIDAY SITTER (The Hallmark Channel's first ever Christmas movie with gay protagonists) is, in real-life, as charming as one might suspect, possessing of a lovely, lovely singing voice and the face that launched a thousand Instagram followers.  With his Musical Director, the extraordinary Christopher Denny, the singing actor played a program of musical theater (by way of some Brigadoon, a little West Side Story, and a dose of The Music Man), country music (Stephen Lynch's "Country Love Song"), and radio hits (impressive performances of "To Make You Feel My Love" and "Under Pressure"), including evening highlight, a genuinely gorgeous "Vincent" by Don McLean.  Mr. Krissa invited friends Jackie Cox, Danielle Wade, and Tyley Ross (coincidentally, a cousin) to join him for his Manhattan premiere, which was nicely attended.

Broadway World Cabaret was in the house to snap some shots of Mr. Krissa in action and we invite readers to enjoy those photos below, as well as the George Krissa website HERE.

Chelsea Table + Stage has many wonderful shows to see.  Visit their website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Recommended For You