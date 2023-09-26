Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage

Canadian theater actor and Hallmark movie groundbreaker George Krissa made his New York City solo show debut over the weekend at the chic Chelsea Table + Stage with a program that he titled LOVE NOTES. The likeable star of THE HOLIDAY SITTER (The Hallmark Channel's first ever Christmas movie with gay protagonists) is, in real-life, as charming as one might suspect, possessing of a lovely, lovely singing voice and the face that launched a thousand Instagram followers. With his Musical Director, the extraordinary Christopher Denny, the singing actor played a program of musical theater (by way of some Brigadoon, a little West Side Story, and a dose of The Music Man), country music (Stephen Lynch's "Country Love Song"), and radio hits (impressive performances of "To Make You Feel My Love" and "Under Pressure"), including evening highlight, a genuinely gorgeous "Vincent" by Don McLean. Mr. Krissa invited friends Jackie Cox, Danielle Wade, and Tyley Ross (coincidentally, a cousin) to join him for his Manhattan premiere, which was nicely attended.

Broadway World Cabaret was in the house to snap some shots of Mr. Krissa in action

Chelsea Table + Stage has many wonderful shows to see. Visit their website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher