Photos: GMHC CABARET & HOWARD ASHMAN AWARD HONORING LEA DELARIA at Joe's Pub Inspires Laughter and Tears

It was a special and exciting night on March 24th when Joe's Pub hosted the GMHC CABARET that presented to Lea DeLaria the Howard Ashman Award. The Gay Men's Health Crisis continues to provide the services for which the organization has achieved worldwide fame, since the earliest days of the HIV/AIDS crisis, and the ongoing raising of funds for those in need was an important part of the evening. Raising money through ticket sales and pledges during a 'Paddle Raise' during the evening's entertainment, GMHC honored supporter DeLaria with more than just the trophy named for the Oscar-winning composer of The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast - they presented her with an evening of entertainment featuring some of her closest friends. From Amy Jo Jackson's epic performance of "Be Our Guest" to Gabriel Ebert's presentation of his own original composition, DeLaria was showered with affection and admiration, including a few on-the-spot snogs from Carrie Preston and Katie Finneran, and some of DeLaria's favorite local performance artists, like The Maine Attraction and Dina Martina. The two-hour evening of song, comedy and heartfelt talks about Lea DeLaria the woman, the artist, and the leader kept audience members on the edge of their seats with antics like emcee Kate Rigg's going topless for the first time in her career, swooning over Gina Gershon's singing, giggling at Cady Huffman's special arrangement of "Thirteen Men and Me," and clutching their hearts at Lea's tearful acceptance speech. With Musical Directing marvel Lance Horne at the keyboard and a special appearance by comedy icon (and DeLaria bestie) Sandra Bernhard, the gala event was one of the most memorable and most important of the cabaret season. GMHC remains relevant and valuable, and all of their events should be Standing Room Only, all of their fundraising efforts should be met with resounding results; events like this continue to raise awareness and must never be overlooked.

Broadway World Cabaret congratulates GMHC for a splendid event, raises a glass to Lea DeLaria and encourages readers to learn more about the fine work of the Gay Men's Health Crisis by visiting their website HERE.

Ron Dodd

Kate Rigg

Gina Gershon

Jonathan Mallow

Amy Jo Jackson

Katie Finneran

Carrie Preston

Toni Barkley of the GMHC Healthy Aging Project Conducting the Paddle Raise

The Maine Attraction

Gabriel Ebert

Sandra Bernhard

Dina Martina

Cady Huffman

Video appearance by Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Lance Horn

Photos by Stephen Mosher