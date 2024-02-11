Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH

Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca sang Broadway classics with a twist at 54 Below

By: Feb. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Interview: Joe Salanitri Can't Wait for NYC to See SOOSHI MANGO: OFF THE BOAT TOUR at The Photo 1 Interview: Joe Salanitri Can't Wait for NYC to See SOOSHI MANGO: OFF THE BOAT TOUR at The Town Hall
Interview: Olivia Ormond Dishes on the Vulnerability Behind CALL ME CRAZY at The Tank Photo 2 Interview: Olivia Ormond Gets Vulnerable in CALL ME CRAZY at The Tank
Interview: Tim Connell of ...IT'S THE JOY IN YOUR HEART... Is Getting Intimate at Pangea Photo 3 Interview: Tim Connell of ...IT’S THE JOY IN YOUR HEART... Is Getting Intimate at Pangea
Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below Photo 4 Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below

On Wednesday February 7th, husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca sang some of your favorite Broadway songs with new arrangements by Lozano creating "Mexican musical magic." Jaime Lozano, a lyricist and composer, and Florencia Cuenca, a talented, renowned singer, perform together frequently, and they're always a delight to watch. The pair was accompanied by Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce. See some shots from the evening at 54 Below, photographed by Michael Allan Galvez.

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Photo credit: Michael Allan Galvez

Find great shows to see at 54 Below HERE and visit the Jaime Lozano website HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
54 Below to Present Young Gifted and Broadway in LIFT EVERY VOICE Next Week Photo
54 Below to Present Young Gifted and Broadway in LIFT EVERY VOICE Next Week

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Young Gifted and Broadway in “Lift Every Voice” in celebration of Black History Month next week. Learn more about the concert here!

2
Nicole Spano to Return to Dont Tell Mama with Encore of FAMILY TIES Photo
Nicole Spano to Return to Don't Tell Mama with Encore of FAMILY TIES

Nicole Spano's new show “Family Ties” — a song-filled exploration of families, relationships, and the sometimes complicated dynamics within them, will return to Don't Tell Mama beginning this month. Learn more about the performance here!

3
Lea DeLaria to Perform I CAN SEE YOUR HOUSE FROM HERE: A VERY LEA EASTER at Joes Pub Next Photo
Lea DeLaria to Perform I CAN SEE YOUR HOUSE FROM HERE: A VERY LEA EASTER at Joe's Pub Next Month

Lea DeLaria will bring her cabaret show 'I Can See Your House from Here - A Very Lea Easter' to Joe's Pub next month. Learn more here!

4
Drag Royalty Kiki Ball-Change & Castrata Team Up For A Duo Cabaret AN OCTAVE APART Photo
Drag Royalty Kiki Ball-Change & Castrata Team Up For A Duo Cabaret AN OCTAVE APART

For years, Castrata and Kiki Ball-Change (Drag Me to Dinner, The Wendy Williams Show) have performed weekly bar shows and solo cabarets, but now they're joining forces on the cabaret stage to bring audiences an all-new duo cabaret, AN OCTAVE APART.

From This Author - Rebecca Kaplan

Rebecca Kaplan is a writer and standup comedian living in New York. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @rebeccatkaplan and find more of her upcoming shows and projects at ... (read more about this author)

Review: Kim David Smith Was Exquisite in MORE MOSTLY MARLENE at Joe's PubReview: Kim David Smith Was Exquisite in MORE MOSTLY MARLENE at Joe's Pub
Interview: Tim Connell of ...IT'S THE JOY IN YOUR HEART... Is Getting Intimate at PangeaInterview: Tim Connell of ...IT'S THE JOY IN YOUR HEART... Is Getting Intimate at Pangea
Interview: Joe Salanitri Can't Wait for NYC to See SOOSHI MANGO: OFF THE BOAT TOUR at The Town HallInterview: Joe Salanitri Can't Wait for NYC to See SOOSHI MANGO: OFF THE BOAT TOUR at The Town Hall
Interview: Olivia Ormond Dishes on the Vulnerability Behind CALL ME CRAZY at The TankInterview: Olivia Ormond Dishes on the Vulnerability Behind CALL ME CRAZY at The Tank

Videos

Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
THE LION KING
CHICAGO
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
ALADDIN
WICKED

Recommended For You