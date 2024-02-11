Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Put a Spin on Familiar Tunes in BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH

On Wednesday February 7th, husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca sang some of your favorite Broadway songs with new arrangements by Lozano creating "Mexican musical magic." Jaime Lozano, a lyricist and composer, and Florencia Cuenca, a talented, renowned singer, perform together frequently, and they're always a delight to watch. The pair was accompanied by Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce. See some shots from the evening at 54 Below, photographed by Michael Allan Galvez.