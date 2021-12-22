Photos: Daniel Reichard Brings A Merry LET'S CHRISTMAS To Birdland!

When Birdland announces a Daniel Reichard concert, the phones start ringing. And the tickets start selling. He's been a consistent and beloved talent on the iconic stage with good reason. He brings beautifully-crafted, well-executed and musically-diverse shows, as well as a cheering throng to pack the room. On Monday, December 20, he brought his 14th holiday extravaganza to the stage. The crowd was treated to seventy minutes of beloved holiday standards, bawdy parodies, signature story-telling, and high-energy Fosse choreography that have all come to mean "Let's Christmas!" Raena White was Daniel's very special guest vocalist, and they were both ably supported by Musical Director Kevin David Thomas on piano, Joseph Wallace on bass, Daniel Glass on drums, Justin Vance on saxophone, Jay Webb on trumpet and David Cinquegrana on guitar. The show was directed by THE BAND'S VISIT choreographer, Patrick McCollum.

Check out photos below!

Daniel Reichard created the role of Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of JERSEY BOYS. He followed JERSEY BOYS with a critically- acclaimed performance as Candide in Leonard Bernstein's CANDIDE at the New York City Opera. He made his New York City debut in FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: 20th Anniversary Celebration and played Keith Haring in RADIANT BABY at Joe Papp's Public Theater. Reichard has also toured concert halls across North America with his fellow Jersey Boys alumni in the successful vocal group The Midtown Men.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey