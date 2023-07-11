Photos: Conor Weiss Captures The MEG & JOHN REUNION SHOW at Don't Tell Mama

Old friends and great collaborators reunited for one night only.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Photos: Conor Weiss Captures The MEG & JOHN REUNION SHOW at Don't Tell Mama In 2002 Meg Flather met and worked with a drummer named John Mettam.  The two new friends and musicians liked each other but the singer, Flather, needed a guitarist, not a drummer.  It turned out out Mr. Mettam was multi-musicianal, and the twosome began working together as bonafide colleagues.  Fifteen years and lots of music later, John moved out of state with his family, and Meg continued her prolific career as a New York City singer-songwriter.

Meg and John were reunited on July 9th for an evening of memories and music, surrounded by friends and colleagues and the walls of Don't Tell Mama.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room to capture the reunion with his lens.  Enjoy Conor's photos below and find other great shows to see on the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

Visit the Meg Flather website HERE and the John Mettam website HERE.

   About Conor Weiss

Photos: Conor Weiss Captures The MEG & JOHN REUNION SHOW at Don't Tell Mama Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



