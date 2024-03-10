Photos: Christine Andreas Was Marvelous in PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Christine Andreas shone in her show PARIS TO BROADWAY on March 8th at 54 Below. Sharon Ellman wrote a glowing review recapping the show, calling the evening "C’est Merveilleux." BroadwayWorld photographer Conor Weiss snapped some photos of the March 8th show, with Christine Andreas and her husband Martin Silvestri accompanying on piano and accordion. See the photos below, and visit 54 Below's website to find more great shows.