Photos: Carolyn Montgomery's GIRLSINGER Pays Tribute to Rosemary Clooney at Birdland

Carolyn Montgomery paid homage to the late great Rosemary Clooney with her new show girlSINGER at Birdland on Thursday January 18th, 2024. The MAC, Bistro and Nightlife Award-winning singer shone with a sold-out house and spectacular performance at this debut of her new act. The show was also Ms. Montgomery's debut performance at Birdland. Montgomery will continue to tour with girlSINGER this year in London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Florida, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle and more places to be announced.

Montgomery was accompanied by music director Tedd Firth on piano and a renowned band including Jonathan Kantor on saxophone and clarinet, Sherrie Maricle on drums, and Matt Scharfglass on bass. Trumpeter Warren Vaché, who played with Clooney herself, joined the group as special guest.

To find out where Montgomery will be performing next, you can follow her on Instagram @carolynmontgoesthere and on Facebook @carolyn.montgomery.94. A review will be coming soon from Ricky Pope, but in the meantime you can see some wonderful snaps from the night taken by BroadwayWorld Cabaret's Conor Weiss.