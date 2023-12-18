Carolyn Montgomery to Present Tribute to Rosemary Clooney at Birdland

BIRDLAND THEATER will present the MAC, Bistro and Nightlife Award-winning vocalist Carolyn Montgomery in the world premiere of “girlSINGER” – her tribute to beloved entertainment legend Rosemary Clooney – on Thursday, January 18 at 8:30 PM. The show is a celebration of all things Rosemary, and will include some of her iconic hits like “Hey There,” “Tenderly,” and “Come On-A My House.” In her Birdland debut, Ms. Montgomery will be joined by music director Tedd Firth on piano, leading an all-star ensemble featuring Jonathan Kantor on saxophone and clarinet, Sherrie Maricle on drums, and Matt Scharfglass on bass. Trumpeter Warren Vaché, a mainstay of Clooney's band for years, joins the group as special guest. “girlSINGER” is directed by Tony Award nominee Sally Mayes. There is a $20-30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

In 2024, “girlSINGER” will tour through London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Florida, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle and beyond.

Carolyn Montgomery is the Executive Director of the American Songbook Association, as well as a multi-MAC, Bistro and Nightlife Award winning singer/songwriter. She's performed in 36 states across the nation as well as London, Mexico, and Montreal. Critics laud Montgomery's classics singing style, infectious sense of humor, feminist viewpoint and talent for storytelling, which makes her shows an easy combination of entertaining and informative. In 2017, she co-founded the American Songbook Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization that promotes and preserves classic American musical legacies (jazz, musical theater and the American songbook, old and new) through education programs, senior enrichment, live events, and Cabaret Scenes magazine. As the Director of Education and Outreach, Carolyn creates programs that reach thousands of public school students annually, across all five boroughs of New York City. CarolynMontgomery.net

Sally Mayes made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's Welcome to the Club. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway's Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Sally is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me, for which she won Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Sally appeared as Aunt Corene in Urban Cowboy (Drama Desk nomination). She drew raves as Mae West in the national tour of Dirty Blonde and also appeared in the Broadway revival of Steel Magnolias. Her film and television credits include “Alpha House,” “City Hall,” “Double Parked,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Sex and the City,” and “The Job.” Sally also appears on countless cast recordings, including Closer Than Ever, She Loves Me, Das Barbecu, Bye Bye Birdie, Lost in Boston, Unsung Musicals, Unsung Sondheim, and The Night of the Hunter. Sally has five solo albums: The Dorothy Fields Songbook, Our Private World: The Comden & Green Songbook, The Story Hour, Boys and Girls Like You and Me, and Valentine. Sally's much-anticipated nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast-to-coast; she has been nominated for 12 MAC Awards, and has won two Bistro awards for excellence in cabaret and recordings.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Carolyn Montgomery in “girlSINGER” on Thursday, January 18 at 8:30 PM. There is a $20-30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit Click Here.