Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Conor Weiss captures popular singer-songwriter Carol Lipnik in TWEED production at Pangea.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MASTERVOICES' THE FROGS Made a Little-known Sondheim Score Soar at Jazz At Lincoln Photo 1 Mastervoices THE FROGS Soars
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The Most Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Three
Review: Justin Dylan Nastro Brings His Own Brand of Magic to Don't Tell Mama with THE MAGI Photo 3 Justin Dylan Nastro MAGIC In The Making
Review: Elvira Tortora Makes Welcome Debut With THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER at Don't Tell Mam Photo 4 As DAUGHTERs Go Elvira Tortora Is A Winner

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

One of the industry's most unique and powerful singer-songwriters, Carol Lipnik, returned to Pangea on November 12th with a new show titled THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME.  Presented by TWEED, Kevin Malony artistic director, the evening was a collection of new original songs on a variety of subjects like time, mortality, and love.  Ms. Lipnik was appompanied by Gordon Beeferman on piano.

Broadway World Cabaret correspondent Conor Weiss attended the special production with his camera and returned with a photo essay to be enjoyed, below.

Find wonderful shows to see on the Pangea website HERE.

Visit the Carol Lipnik website HERE and the Gordon Beeferman website HERE.

THIS is the Conor Weiss Facebook page.

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: Carol Lipnik Offers Original Music In THROW DOWN A FEATHER FOR ME at Pangea Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Randy Edelman to Perform ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE IN 80 MINUTES at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Randy Edelman to Perform IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE IN 80 MINUTES at Chelsea Table + Stage

Composer Randy Edelman continues his residency with a Holiday extravaganza 'It's A Wonderful Life in 80 Minutes' at Chelsea Table & Stage. Join him for an intimate evening of music, stories, and laughter. Don't miss this magical event!

2
Cast Set for THIS IS ME! SHARON K JANDA & FRIENDS at Dont Tell Mama Photo
Cast Set for THIS IS ME! SHARON K JANDA & FRIENDS at Don't Tell Mama

Join in at Don't Tell Mama for This Is Me! Sharon K Janda & Friends. Meet the talented cast, including Sharon K Janda, Glafkos Kontemeniotis, Charly Kay, Izze Stein, and Tony Lannen. Enjoy a unique musical journey with world-class musicians and vocalists.

3
A Night And A Day At 54 Below Photo
A Night And A Day At 54 Below

What did our critic think of MY KIND OF BROADWAY & THE FRIENDS OF ALEC WILDER at 54 Below? Like night and day, the nightclub's shows are different enough to brighten your night and make your day.

4
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies, and Alternates from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, THE BOOK OF MORMON, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, WAITRESS, TITANIQUE, and SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY. Join us on Monday, November 20th at 7 PM for this monthly residency showcasing Broadway talent.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirteen - The BFFsFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirteen - The BFFs
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twelve - The Laugh TrackFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twelve - The Laugh Track
Photos: SUEDE Plays Birdland Theater Captured On Camera By Conor WeissPhotos: SUEDE Plays Birdland Theater Captured On Camera By Conor Weiss
Review: Frances Ruffelle And Norman Bowman Debut FRANKIE & BEAUSY AT 54 Below And The World Feels Right AgainReview: Frances Ruffelle And Norman Bowman Debut FRANKIE & BEAUSY AT 54 Below And The World Feels Right Again

Videos

Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You