Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below

The Bravo reality TV star is back for an intimate at 54 Below February 1 to 3.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below Photo 2 Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below
Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland Photo 3 Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland
Review: Carolyn Montgomery Lovingly Honors Rosemary Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland Photo 4 Review: Carolyn Montgomery Honors Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland

Luann de Lesseps, singer and star of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York, brought her show, COUNTESS CABARET, back to New York City. The singer is radiant as ever, performing in the intimate, luscious show room at 54 Below. Photographer Conor Weiss snapped some photos of last night's show, on Thursday February 1st. The concert is playing two more shows, tonight and tomorrow night (February 2nd and 3rd) at 7 pm. Tickets are scarce, so if you want to see this fabulous performer, act fast and get your tickets here.

The show is directed by Broadway veteran Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical direction by Brian Nash. A review will follow soon from Sharon Ellman but in the meantime, check out some shots from the night.

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Brian Nash. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
The Slipper Room to Present An Evening Of Storytelling Extravaganza TEASE Photo
The Slipper Room to Present An Evening Of Storytelling Extravaganza TEASE

Join us for an evening of storytelling extravaganza, 'TEASE,' at The Slipper Room in New York City.

2
54 Below to Celebrate Black History Month With David Jackson & David White, Gospel Bru Photo
54 Below to Celebrate Black History Month With David Jackson & David White, Gospel Brunch, André De Shields, & More

Celebrate Black History Month at 54 Below with performances by David Jackson & David White, Gospel Brunch, André De Shields, and more!

3
Joseph Thor and Friends to Present NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL! - A Tribute To Lana Del Rey at Photo
Joseph Thor and Friends to Present NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL! - A Tribute To Lana Del Rey at The Green Room 42

Join Joseph Thor and friends at THE GREEN ROOM 42 for a tribute to LANA DEL RAY's album 'NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL!'.

4
BROADWAYS A DRAG! Comes to 54 Below This Month Photo
BROADWAY'S A DRAG! Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Broadway’s a Drag! on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 9:30PM, hosted by Tara Bull and featuring an ALL drag artist cast, including Gina Tonic, Lyra Vega, Jizzelle, Corma Kelley, Danuel Duel, WorshipHER, and Wesley.

From This Author - Rebecca Kaplan

Rebecca Kaplan is a writer and standup comedian living in New York. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @rebeccatkaplan and find more of her upcoming shows and projects at ... (read more about this author)

Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 BelowPhotos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below
Interview: The trio behind GIMLICK'S BIG MESS Are About to Get Wacky at Brooklyn Comedy CollectiveInterview: The trio behind GIMLICK'S BIG MESS Are About to Get Wacky at Brooklyn Comedy Collective
Interview: Gloria Bangiola Is Bringing Cabaret Show A LITTLE BROAD Back to Don't Tell MamaInterview: Gloria Bangiola Is Bringing Cabaret Show A LITTLE BROAD Back to Don't Tell Mama
Photos: Marissa Mulder Is Radiant in GIRL TALK at Don't Tell MamaPhotos: Marissa Mulder Is Radiant in GIRL TALK at Don't Tell Mama

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
ALADDIN
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You