Photos: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Shines at 54 Below

Luann de Lesseps, singer and star of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York, brought her show, COUNTESS CABARET, back to New York City. The singer is radiant as ever, performing in the intimate, luscious show room at 54 Below. Photographer Conor Weiss snapped some photos of last night's show, on Thursday February 1st. The concert is playing two more shows, tonight and tomorrow night (February 2nd and 3rd) at 7 pm. Tickets are scarce, so if you want to see this fabulous performer, act fast and get your tickets here.

The show is directed by Broadway veteran Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical direction by Brian Nash. A review will follow soon from Sharon Ellman but in the meantime, check out some shots from the night.