Photos: Brynn Williams Makes Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut

This past Friday September 10th, Brynn Williams (13, SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), made her solo cabaret debut at Broadway's Supper Club, Feinstein's/54 Below.

Williams and her signature joy made for a night of lessons learned, growing up Broadway, original songs musical theatre favorites, pop hits, Disney® classics, and more. The night was truly one to remember when Williams' longtime boyfriend, Gerald Jordan surprised her at the end of the night with a beautiful marriage proposal! Broadway World wishes congratulates Brynn and Gerald and wishes them a lovely future!

Brynn was joined by special guest performers Paolo Montalban (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie).

The band featured Ben Caplan on piano, Lloyd Kikoler on bass, Jakob Reinhardt on guitar, and Scott Still on drums.

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler, and music directed by Ben Caplan.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson