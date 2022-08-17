Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Bobby Conte Brings ALONG THE WAY To Birdland

Bobby Conte recently starred in the Broadway revival of Company.  He made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Birdland presented Bobby Conte in "Along the Way," a solo concert celebrating his debut studio album.

Check out photos below!

The concert featured an eclectic array of songs, all re-imagined and orchestrated by conductor/musician and producer, James Sampliner. From classic Broadway ("Time Heals Everything") to funkified Sondheim ("Everybody Says Don't"), acoustic folk ("Here, There and Everywhere"), gospel rat pack ("That's Life"), swinging mambo ("She Loves Me"), 90's R&B ("Me and Mrs. Jones"), Brahms meets Berlin ("How Deep Is the Ocean?") and Steely Dan meets Pasek & Paul ("Along the Way") - Conte sang his heart out with a ten-piece band.

Bobby Conte recently starred in the Broadway revival of Company. He made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. Other New York theater: My Fair Lady (Bay Street Theater); Starting Here, Starting Now (York Theatre Company). Regional: Last Days of Summer (George Street Playhouse); all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Two River Theater); the world premiere of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre Center/Cleveland Play House); three seasons at The Muny, including the regional premiere of Jersey Boys and revised adaptation of Lerner & Loewe's Paint Your Wagon. Film/TV: If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins); "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix); "Madam Secretary", "The Code" (CBS). His debut studio album, "Along the Way," is available across all digital music providers.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

