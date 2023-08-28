Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Talents new to The Lineup mixed with repeat performers equals a great night of entertainment.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: Jason Danieley Opens Up With Open-Hearted WITHOUT A SONG 54 Below Photo 2 Jason Danieley Is Never WITHOUT A SONG, Thank Goodness
Photos: Jonathan Hoover Debut SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY Packs 54 Below With Cheering Throng Photo 3 Jonathan Hoover's SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY A Tour De Force
NiCori Presents: An Evening With… Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre August 27th Photo 4 Corinna Sowers Adler Returns With 2nd AN EVENING WITH...

Susie Mosher stormed the stage of Birdland Theater last Tuesday with her usual gusto and gravitas, ready to show off the exciting roster of performers and storytellers she had curated for her audience, among them her favorite funny boy, Gianmarco Soresi, and prolific piano man Matt Baker.   Chris Ruetten was the Mosher documentarian for the night and below are some of his most vivacious photos to date.  

Check out the Ruetten photo flash below and check out this week's Lineup HERE.

Susie Mosher and John Boswell will present their smash-hit CASHINO tonight, August 28th, at 7 pm.  For tickets to the live performance click HERE or the livestream simulcast HERE.

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page @chrisruetten and Facebook page HERE.

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Matt Baker and Hannah Celeste waiting to go on

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Susie Mosher and Lon Hoyt

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
John Miller and Clint de Ganon

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Ava Nicole Frances

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Hannah Celeste

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Matt Baker at the piano

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Amanda Green

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Sooyeon Yoon

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Hannah Jane

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
The Incredible Drunkertons

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
The drawing...

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
The winner!

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Gianmarco Soresi

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
The Step-And-Repeat

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

 The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.   

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week's LINEUP looks like this:

Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
SMOKE Jazz Club Reveals October Schedule Including The Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Trio, Tr Photo
SMOKE Jazz Club Reveals October Schedule Including The Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Trio, Trombonist Steve Davis, and More

 Smoke Jazz Club welcomes a few of today's leading Trios to the stage in October. For the first time in 30 years, the Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Trio returns to SMOKE for a highly-anticipated, long overdue, four-night run (Oct 12-15).

2
A LITTLE BROAD Starring Gloria Bangiola Comes to Dont Tell Mama in October Photo
A LITTLE BROAD Starring Gloria Bangiola Comes to Don't Tell Mama in October

Don’t Tell Mama will present A LITTLE BROAD STARRING GLORIA BANGIOLA on October 17th and 18th at 7 pm (doors open at 6:15). There is a $20 cover charge ($15 for MAC members) and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. A food menu is also available.

3
Dustin and Courtney Cunningham Debut New Cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Ca Photo
Dustin and Courtney Cunningham Debut New Cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series This September

Dustin and Courtney Cunningham will return to the Spotlight Cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse, September 13 and 14, 2023 with their latest cabaret entitled - Musical Memories: The Composers that Shaped Us. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano. 

4
The Green Room 42 to Present Australian Drag and Theater Legend Trevor Ashley Next Month Photo
The Green Room 42 to Present Australian Drag and Theater Legend Trevor Ashley Next Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Australian drag and theater legend Trevor Ashley, best known from the TV hit “Queen of the Universe,” in the new show “Queen of the Moment” for two performances on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 at 9:30 PM.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND Will Encore At 54 Below On September 9thSETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND Will Encore At 54 Below On September 9th
David Dean Bottrell To Kick Off PANGEA ResidencyDavid Dean Bottrell To Kick Off PANGEA Residency
Photos: Ben Crawford SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU'LL LIKE TO HEAR at 54 BelowPhotos: Ben Crawford SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU'LL LIKE TO HEAR at 54 Below
10 Videos To Mark Time Til Marquee Five Plays 8-TRACK THROWBACK: THE REMIX at The Laurie Beechman Theatre10 Videos To Mark Time Til Marquee Five Plays 8-TRACK THROWBACK: THE REMIX at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
HAMILTON

Recommended For You