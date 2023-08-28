Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten

Talents new to The Lineup mixed with repeat performers equals a great night of entertainment.
Susie Mosher stormed the stage of Birdland Theater last Tuesday with her usual gusto and gravitas, ready to show off the exciting roster of performers and storytellers she had curated for her audience, among them her favorite funny boy, Gianmarco Soresi, and prolific piano man Matt Baker. Chris Ruetten was the Mosher documentarian for the night and below are some of his most vivacious photos to date.
Check out the Ruetten photo flash below and check out this week's Lineup HERE.
Susie Mosher and John Boswell will present their smash-hit CASHINO tonight, August 28th, at 7 pm. For tickets to the live performance click HERE or the livestream simulcast HERE.
Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page @chrisruetten and Facebook page HERE.
Matt Baker and Hannah Celeste waiting to go on
Susie Mosher and Lon Hoyt
John Miller and Clint de Ganon
Ava Nicole Frances
Hannah Celeste
Matt Baker at the piano
Sooyeon Yoon
The Incredible Drunkertons
The drawing...
The winner!
Gianmarco Soresi
The Step-And-Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
This week's LINEUP looks like this:
