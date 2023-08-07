Photos: August 1st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Particularly Special In A Matt Baker Photo Essay

Susie Mosher outdid herself last week, and so did Matt Baker.

The August 1st installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER was a particularly special one, with Jim Caruso making a rare appearance in Susie's show, on the heels of his own weekly open mic JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY turning twenty, just eight days earlier.  Joining Jim, Susie, and fellow Birdland family member Billy Stritch (acting Musical Director for the evening) was a plethora of Birdland favorites, which would explain the at-capacity house... except that most nights at THE LINEUP are sold out, anyway.  Nevertheless, this one was a true celebration of the family and the brand that is Birdland.

Rounding out the family aspect of the evening was the return of Matt Baker in the role of Mosher photographic documentarian.  Enjoy Matt's photos in this Broadway World Cabaret exclusive and make reservations for this week's LINEUP on the Birdland website HERE.

Pre-show chill and chat.

Clint de Ganon

Susie Mosher starts the show

Max von Essen

Billy Stritch

Quintin Harris Trio featuring Sam AuBuchon and Marlen Suero

Nicole Zuraitis

Jim Caruso

Seth Sikes

Nicolas King joins Seth.

John Miller

Jim Caruso won the mousepad!

Jumaane Smith

The After Party

The Step and Repeat

 The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.   On August 1st, Billy Stritch was guest Musical Director.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week on THE LINEUP: 

  About Matt Baker:

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



