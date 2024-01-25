Photos: Artemisia LeFay Presents THE SPIRIT SOIREE At The Back Room

The show featured LeFay, Cassandra Rosebeetle, Curren DeVico, Hannah Mount, and more.
Artemisia LeFay's Spirit Soiree, a smorgasbord of musical delights produced by the critically-acclaimed vaudevillienne and chanteuse Artemisia LeFay, played this past Sunday, January 21st at the historical 1920's speakeasy, The Back Room.
See photos below!
Guests stepped back in time and were captivated with a variety of singers, dancers and vaudevillians highlighting LeFay’s newest musical compositions. Performers were LeFay, Cassandra Rosebeetle, Curren DeVico, Hannah Mount, Khullip Jeung, Larry Eugene Harris, Maggie McMuffin, Mark York, Mary Spencer Knapp, Quintin Harris and Renee Guerrero.
The Spirit Soiree celebrated LeFay’s birthday and highly anticipated upcoming debut album of original dark kabarett music in the guise of a vintage-inspired variety show. An encore of Artemisia LeFay's Spirit Soirée is in the works for spring 2024.
Cassandra Rosebeetle
Cassandra Rosebeetle
Curren DeVico
Larry Eugene Harris
Ren e Guerrero
Hannah Spencer Knapp
Larry Harris
Cassandra Rosebeetle
Artemisia LeFay & Mary Spencer Knapp
Hannah Mount & Artemisia LeFay
Artemisia LeFay n& Leor Freedman
Artemisia LeFay & Khullip Jeung
Mary Spencer Knapp & Artemisia LeFay
