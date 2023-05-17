Photos: April 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

NYC's Premier Singer Showcase keeps on keepin' on.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 2 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 4 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

The popular variety program BOUND FOR BROADWAY continues its successful run at The Triad Theater, where it has been playing for the last year, when it, officially, made the Upper West Side club its new home. The pre-arranged open mic-night (producer Andy Crosten casts each installment) has, long, been one of the cabaret and concert industry's most beloved showcase evenings, where actors from Broadway and actors trying to get to Broadway can put on display those talents that make them show business commodities.

On April 26th, the evening looked like this:

Artists who performed:
Claire Latourette
Ari Conte
Najee Gabay
Abi Charbonneau
Damon Robert Williams
Angelique Rodriguez
Anthony Murphy (
Andy Crosten
(With a surprise performance by Joey Derby)

Music Director/Pianist:
Mason Griffin

Emcee:
Jake McKenna

Bound For Broadway is proud to offer a masterclass with every show during the day with the performers. It's a wonderful opportunity for them to rehearse their material and receive professional feedback from Crosten, Griffin, and the guest Broadway performer

The next episode of Bound For Broadway will occur on Tuesday, May 23rd at 7 pm. For information on Bound For Broadway and the rest of the Triad calendar visit the Triad website HERE. The direct ticket link for the May 23rd show is HERE.

Below, please enjoy this exclusive Ian McQueen photo essay of the April 26th show.

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Music Director / Pianist: Mason Griffin

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Emcee: Jake McKenna

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Claire Latourette

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Ari Conte

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Najee Gabay

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Abi Charbonneau

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Damon Robert

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Angelique Rodriguez

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Anthony Murphy

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Andy Crosten

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City WineryJoey Derby

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City WineryBio: IAN MCQUEEN (he/him) is a New York-based producer and photographer. In addition to his MAC Award-winning series Cabaret on the Couch, recent productions include Little Egg, Big World; Blood on My Mother's Apron; And the Lights of Borealis Were Shining; and Beethoven: Live in Concert. He has photographed at The Tank, Brick Aux, Chelsea Table & Stage, and The Triad's Bound for Broadway, and performed at The Duplex, The Laurie Beechman Theater, and The Green Room 42. Ian is passionate about arts education, and creating opportunities for young, diverse voices in live theater and digital media. Visit the Ian McQueen website HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure Grants Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure Grants

Recipient of eight Tony Award nominations including BEST MUSICAL, the critically-acclaimed new musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO will launch the Great Adventure Grants, a unique initiative that will fund three local high school musical theater productions next year, helping defray licensing, production, and other costs associated with each school's upcoming musical.

Jujamcyn and Pacific Indemnity Company Agree to End Litigation Over Coverage Claims Photo
Jujamcyn and Pacific Indemnity Company Agree to End Litigation Over Coverage Claims

In March of this year, the court ruled on Jujamcyn Theaters' fight for covid-related insurance coverage. Now, under the stipulation filed May 11, both Jujamcyn and Pacific will bear their own attorneys’ fees and other costs.

Could the Story of the Infamous Fyre Festival Come to Broadway? Photo
Could the Story of the Infamous Fyre Festival Come to Broadway?

Is the infamous story of the Fyre Festival headed to the Broadway stage? The festival's organizer Billy McFarland is out of prison after serving four years for fraud, and is now rounding up investors to create a second version of the festival, as well as a Broadway show.

Parker, Pearce, Williams, and More Join the Cast of TITANIQUE Photo
Parker, Pearce, Williams, and More Join the Cast of TITANIQUE

An all new company will be boarding the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique,  the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion. Learn more about who is starring here!


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Photos: April 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueenPhotos: April 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Interview: Jarrett Winters Morley of BEING PRESENT: CELEBRATING ALZHEIMER'S & BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH at The Green Room 42Interview: Jarrett Winters Morley of BEING PRESENT: CELEBRATING ALZHEIMER'S & BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH at The Green Room 42
10 Videos To Get Us Worked Up For WOMEN OF AN ERA Starring Hannah Jane At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos To Get Us Worked Up For WOMEN OF AN ERA Starring Hannah Jane At Chelsea Table + Stage
Interview: Carmen Cusack of LAY YOUR HANDS ON MEInterview: Carmen Cusack of LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You