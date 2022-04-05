Photos: Ann Talman Premieres THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE at Feinstein's/54 Below by Photojournalist Helane Blumfield

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Actress and storyteller Ann Talman recently debuted her new musical cabaret THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE at Broadway's Living Room, the elegant 54 Below. Talman's tribute show to her longtime friend Elizabeth Taylor was in development for some time before she and director Lina Koutrakos decided it was ready to be seen, and the time was well-spent: the program was worth the wait. As Talman prepares to book the successful endeavor into clubs around the country, Broadway World photojournalist Helane Blumfield offers BWW Cabaret readers an exclusive look into the evening.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.