Photos: Andre de Shields Celebrates Haarlem Nocturne at 54 Below

Legendary performer Andre De Shields is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his musical HAARLEM NOCTURNE, with shows through February 24th. 78-year-old De Shields knocked it out of the park, as always. He was joined by guests Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Chicago), Crystal Monee Hall (Hell’s Kitchen), and Freida Williams (Haarlem Nocturne), as well as original musical director and cast member Marc Shaiman on piano. Photographer Conor Weiss took some shots of the first show on February 20th, which you can see below.

There are two more performances, tomorrow Friday February 23rd at 7 pm and Saturday February 24th at 7 pm. Tickets are available here.



André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Kimberly Marable. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Crystal Monee Hall. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields and Kimberly Marable. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields and Kimberly Marable. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields and Crystal Monee Hall. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Crystal Monee Hall. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields and Kimberly Marable. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Marc Shaiman. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

André De Shields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Freida Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss