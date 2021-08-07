Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Andre De Shields BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Tony Award recipient from Hadestown is back in town and Helane Blumfield was there to catch it.

Aug. 7, 2021  

Photos: Andre De Shields BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND at Feinstein's/54 Below Last week Mr. Andre De Shields premiered his new show, BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND, at Feinstein's/54 Below and showed audiences and cabaret performers alike what it is all about when an artist goes to edge of the earth in the name of their artistry. This personal exploration of life, history, the world, and the life, history, and world of Andre De Shields looks like when re-created in the form of an evening of musical entertainment. The once in a lifetime event was captured by the lens of Broadway World photojournalist Helane Blumfield, who shared these twenty exclusive portraits of a legend in action.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE.

Andre De Shields has a website HERE.

Feinstein's/54 Below has great shows to be found at their website HERE.

Lori Tishfield
Kimberly Marable
Freida Williams

From This Author Stephen Mosher