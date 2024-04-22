Photos: Ali Babs Wowed with VELVET (SERENADE): THE MUSIC OF LOU REED at Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vocalist Ali Babs wowed Pangea this Friday night, April 19th, with VELVET (serenade) – the music of Lou Reed. This show "is the first in a trilogy of workshop presentations exploring the music and poetry of Lou Reed. The ‘VELVET’ series culminates in a full-length show adopting Reed’s work as the vehicle to explore the Tibetan Buddhist concept of the Bardo."

Babs was joined by the stunning Adam Armstrong on upright bass and Curtis J Brewer on electric guitar. The evening featured original interpretations of the music of rock musician, storyteller, and poet Lou Reed. See highlights from the night below taken by photographer Conor Weiss.