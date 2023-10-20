Photos: AS TIME GOES BY: TIMELESS TUNES at Rose Theater Brings Cabaret Convention 2023 To A Close

The Cabaret Convention goes back in its box for another year.
The 34th Annual Cabaret Convention came to a close last night as Rose Theater at the Jazz At Lincoln Center complex filled every seat for a performance titled AS TIME GOES BY: TIMELESS TUNES. Hosted by Mabel Mercer Foundation Artistic Director KT Sullivan, the production placed a spotlight on songs from The Great American Songbook as performed by some of the Foundation's favorite artists from the cabaret and concert community.
Broadway World Cabaret's official photographer, Conor Weiss, was in the room to document every night of Cabaret Convention 2023, and we are proud to offer this exclusive photo essay of the final night of the series.
Nicole Zuraitis
Olivia Stevens
Anaïs Reno
Lincoln Johnson
Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano
Lizzie Buller
Filo Sofia
Gary Williams
About Conor Weiss
Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!
